A clean flat-front cut styles sharp trousers fashioned from finely textured plain-weave wool and fitted with a self-sizer waistband to ensure a custom fit. 18" leg opening; 12" front rise; 17" back rise (size 32x32). Zip fly with hook-and-bar closure. Front slant pockets; back button-closure welt pockets. Partially lined. Get the perfect fit-book an appointment with one of our alterations experts 100% wool. Dry clean. By Berle; imported.