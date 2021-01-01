Orange Selina Dress

Bound to become your new favourite dress of the season, the Rasa Selina dress is the perfect summer dress you need. The fun hand block print features a layered foliage pattern on an orange background. The Silk moves with your every step. With front pleated detail that hugs you in all the right places and flares out in right proportion, is designed to fall just at your knees. The round neck and long sleeves keep it sleek and can be styled with your favorite heels, smoky eyes and a side swept blow out for that perfect fierce lookBust: 46cm, Length: 100cm, Sleeve Length:57.5cm Measured on Size S with the garment laying flat. Model wears Size S: 180cm tall.