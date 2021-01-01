Bob's Burgers Sell Your Soul Premium T-Shirt

Ripple Junction Officially Licensed Bob's Burgers merchandise featuring the youngest of the Belcher family - Louise! Don't let those bunny ears fool you. She means business. And she can smell fear on you. Come meat our family! Let us meat you! - you'll be ready to enjoy one of Bob's "Burgers of the Day" in this unique design featuring Louise's outline and the quote "You could sell your soul. I did. And look at me!" This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.