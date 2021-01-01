High Sierra Multi Selway Gray 34-in. Rolling Duffel

High Sierra Selway Gray 34-In. Rolling Duffel. The Selway Gray Rolling Duffel can be loaded from the top or opened in the middle for a book opening. The book opening allows traditional packing with more organization while the top loading creates a huge deep pocket if needed for those bulky items. This must-have was designed to handle pea gravel, cobblestones, dirt roads and all around rough surfaces with ease. Keep up with your on-the-go lifestyle effortlessly while packing your trip essentials in this roomy and functional essential.