Style your outfits by accessorizing with this 3-Piece Semi-Precious Stone Hoop Earring Set from A New Day™. This three-piece hoop earring set is designed in gold tone with varying color stones to easily mix and match with your dresses. Easy to close, this gold-tone earring set looks great alone or when paired with other accessories in your jewelry box. Color: Green. Gender: unisex. Age Group: adult.