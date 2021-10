A short T-shirt with semi-sheer embroidery and bodysuit included? Yes, here you have a marvellous two in one that challenges you to dare to wear the sheer fabric whether its daytime or night.Round neckEmbroidery of friezes on semi-sheer fabric that allows a view of the bodysuit underneath in fine ribbed knitTeardrop-shaped back openingFastened with three buttons on lower partBodysuitT-shirt layer: short sleeve. Bodysuit: straps