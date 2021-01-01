Semnoz Ii M Light Grey - US 12 - Also in: US 11, US 11.5, US 8, US 10

T he SEMNOZ, minimalist, athletic style 100% vegan, ultra-light and comfy. Made from recycled and bio-based materials. Materials Features Care Production Upper made of 4 recycled plastic bottles. 100% natural cork, harvested algae foam and EVA make a perfect sustainable combo for a maximum of comfort. 20% recycled EVA and EVA brings lightness & cushioning while rubber reinforcements guarantee a maximum of durability. 100% organic cotton laces. Ultra-light materials = comfort. One shoe weights less than 0,4 lbs! Knit construction ups breathability for warm-weather comfort Removable insole Remove the insole Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low Handwash: use a wet cloth Learn more Manufactured i n a top quality factory in Hanoi, Vietnam. BSCI certification in progress! Learn more