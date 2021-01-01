Silver-tone stainless steel case with a brown (alligator) leather strap. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Silver dial with silver-tone alpha-style shape hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display between 4 and 5 o'clock position. One subdial displaying: moonphase. Glashutte Calibre 36-01 Automatic movement, containing 27 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 100 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 40 mm, case thickness: 12.2 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, small second, moonphase. Senator Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Made in Germany. Glashutte Senator Excellence Panorama Date Moonphase Automatic Silver Dial Mens Watch 1-36-04-05-02-31.