Do you have Senegalese roots? Is Africa your home, your DNA Senegalese and does the same blood flow through your veins? Then wear this accessory and as your heritage proudly to your country Senegal. Senegalese flag in retro vintage fingerprint graphic for men and women of Senegalese origin, ancestry and immigrants born in Senegal. It's In My DNA. Also as a football fan gear. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem