adidas Senior Captain Baseball Batting Helmet w/ Jaw Guard, Right-Handed Batter, shell

Maximize your level of protection this season as you confidently take your stance at the plate wearing the adidas® Senior Captain Batting Helmet w/ Jaw Guard. This helmet features a full ABS plastic shell with ventilation ports to accelerate airflow, and the ambidextrous jaw guard includes additional EVA padding to cushion potential impact. Consistent Protection and Comfort: ABS Shell: Strong plastic exterior provides a durable layer of defense against impacts and abrasions climalite® Liner: Conducts heat and sweat away from the skin to keep players cool and dry 13 ventilation ports keep air flowing for cooling comfort and focused performance Extended Jaw Guard Coverage: Dual composition of PC and ABS delivers solid coverage along the side of the face EVA padding provide reinforced support and comfort Ambidextrous design to be worn on either side of the helmet Additional Details: Helmet meets SEI® / NOCSAE® standards Finish: Matte Size: Fits hat sizes: 7" - 7 5/8"