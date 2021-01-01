Senior Citizen Library of Wisdom Knowledge Respect Elders Tote Bag

The longer you live the more you should learn. Age can bring incredible wisdom and knowledge. Seek out the retirees, visit the nursing home and senior centers. Ask questions. Life experience is priceless and you can learn so much. Celebrate your elders. Grandma and Grandpa and Aunts and Uncles have plenty of things to share and the time to do so. Check on your neighbors too. Their life lessons can make your life even sweeter. And they will appreciate the effort. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.