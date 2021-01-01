CCM Senior Jet Speed 455 Ice Hockey Pants, Medium, Black

CONSISTENT MOBILITY AND COMFORT: 200 denier polyester shell delivers a lightweight feel that responds to your movements Enlarged stretch gussets promote greater range of motion for full strides Adjustable belt system works in tandem with hockey lace to secure pants around your waist PROTECTIVE DETAILS: Hip/Kidney: Molded polyethylene pads Back/Tailbone: Polyethylene inserts Thigh: Molded polyethylene with foam thigh guard KEY DETAILS: Fit: Tapered/Low profile Ideal for agile, speedy players Brand : CCM Country of Origin : Imported Style : HP455SR