CCM Senior JetSpeed 460 Composite Ice Hockey Stick, Left

The CCM® Senior JetSpeed 460 Composite Ice Hockey Stick is engineered to deliver more power to the puck while maintaining a lightweight feel. The hybrid kick point allows you to fully load the shaft without any twisting which produces a more accurate and powerful shot. Control the puck better with the advanced JF-80 blade. The JetSpeed 460 Ice Hockey Stick is the perfect stick for everyone from beginners to advanced players. Performance Technology Sigmatex st shaft with composite structure features Innegra fiber and Zeroflux technology Lightweight, streamlined structure designed to diminish vibrations for improved feel and rebound control Round shape and reinforced construction for great corner strength and impact resistance Raised grip design for greater control Paddle Technology Js3 Blade with damped core for feel and precision Carbon fiber weave provides lightweight strength and improved durability ZeroFlux dampens vibration for better rebound control Additional Information Left Hand Style Number: HSJ460SRLH Right Hand Style Number: HSJ460SRRH