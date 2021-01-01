Mylec Senior MK5 Pro Street Hockey Gloves, Size 13, Black

Utilizing a traditional 3-roll design and 3-piece thumb for superior dexterity and comfort, the Mylec® Senior MK5 Pro Street Hockey Gloves promote a natural grip to ensure consistent stickhandling technique without compromising overall comfort. Traditional, Lightweight Design Classic 3-roll construction mirrors the feel of on-ice gloves for consistent performance Lightweight materials are strategically utilized to enhance breathability in key areas Consistent Dexterity and Grip 2-piece leather palm features M-GRIP Gel overlay to reinforce stick handling 3-piece thumb includes articulations to support natural range of motion