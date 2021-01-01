Bauer Senior MS1 Grip Ice Hockey Stick, Left

The Bauer® Senior MS1 Grip Ice Hockey Stick is the perfect blend of control and power. This stick is designed with a high mid-kick which allows for the maximum transfer of energy in each shot. The grip shaft allows for better feel and control which allows for improved stick handling. Performance Technology Mid-Kick point BridgeCore technology transfers energy through the shaft to the blade MPK technology for maximum energy transfer while shooting Square corners for traditional feel Griptac for improved control