Block shots like the pros with the Mylec ® Pro Goalie Blocker. This ultra soft ventilated glove will keep your stick hand cool under pressure. The blocker features a reinforced palm and finger protectors to keep your hand safe while making all the important saves. FEATURES: Ventilated to keep your stick hand cool Ultra soft for comfort Reinforced palm and finger protectors Size: 16" x 9" Designed for Street Hockey Mylec