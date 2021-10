Make spectacular glove saves with the Mylec® Pro Goalie Catch Glove. Keep your glove hand safe with the high-impact reinforced thumb and cuff block. This pro-style glove is ultra-soft for comfort and the deep pocket helps scoop that incoming shot out of the air. FEATURES: Pro-style glove High impact reinforced thumb and cuff block for added safety Ultra soft for comfort Deep pocket Select right or left hand options in the drop down above (subject to availability) Mylec