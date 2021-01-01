Bauer Senior Vapor 2X Team Grip Ice Hockey Stick, Left

The Bauer® Senior Vapor 2X Team Grip Ice Hockey Stick is engineered to produce a quicker shot release and a lighter feel on the puck. The XE Taper technology offers elite feel for maximum puck control. The lightweight TeXtreme® construction in the shaft and blade work together to produce a light, responsive, offensive weapon. Performance Design XE Taper Technology improves energy transfer while reducing weight 3K carbon fiber blade for increased durability Micro Feel II shaft helps increase puck control Carbon UD shaft reduces weigh while maintaining durability MaxBalance blade improves feel and shot accuracy Grip shaft increases control and reduces slip Pure Shot blade profile