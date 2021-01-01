Bauer Senior Vapor Flylite Grip Ice Hockey Stick, Left

The Bauer® Senior Vapor Flylite Grip Ice Hockey Stick features lightweight, asymmetrical technology which keeps the stick light while transferring power to snap out a rocket shot. The XE Taper technology offers elite feel for maximum puck control. The Pure Shot blade profile is designed for pin-point accuracy. Use this lightweight, offensive weapon to bury the puck in the back of the net. Performance Design XE Taper Technology improves energy transfer while reducing weight Asymmetrical TeXtreme® construction improves puck speed off the stick DuraFlex resin system maintains durability while remaining lightweight AERO-SENSE 2 blade core improves blade durability Pure Shot blade profile offers increased accuracy Grip shaft increases control and reduces slip