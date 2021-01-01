EvoShield Senior XVT Baseball/Softball Batting Helmet Facemask, Black

Engineered for softball and baseball batting helmets, the EvoShield® XVT™ Facemask offers the additional protection and consistent visibility needed to remain confident in the batter’s box this season. Easy to install, this facemask is designed to fit all models of the XVT™ Helmet range. Additional Coverage, Minimized Distractions: Hard-wearing cage takes on the impact of errant throws and foul tips to keep you protected Optimized for baseball and softball to ensure visibility is not compromised Additional Details: Includes four screws for installation Facemask is only compatible with EvoShield® XVT™ Batting Helmets