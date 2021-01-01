Sennheiser HD1 In-Ear Headphones (iOS version) - Black Red (Discontinued by Manufacturer)

Apple iOS model using newly designed, tangle-free oval cable featuring 3-button in-line remote with integrated microphone.Connectivity Technology: Wired Custom machined, low resonance stainless steel housing deliver a detailed and accurate sound High-quality dynamic transducers produce high output level with low distortion and frequency response (microphone) is 100 – 10,000 Hz,frequency response (headphones) is 15Hz - 22000Hz,sound pressure level (SPL) is 118 dB (1kHz/1Vrms) In ear canal design provides excellent attenuation of ambient noise. Multiple sized ear tips included insuring a personalized fit 2 year global warranty when purchased from an authorized Sennheiser dealer Frequency Response - 15Hz - 22000Hz , Impedance - 18 ohm