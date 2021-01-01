Murad Sensitive Skin Soothing Serum (1 fl. oz.)

Murad Redness Therapy Sensitive Skin Soothing Serum is designed to soothe redness and irritation caused by rosacea, sunburn, waxing, physical reactions and professional treatments. Glycolipids and hyaluronic acid attract and bind moisture, helping to increase comfort and resiliency. Lecithin encourages the skin's barrier function while chamomile and arnica heal and condition for a clear and even complexion.Due to a manufacturer packaging change, item received may vary from product imagePlease note: This ingredient list for this product has recently been updated either due to reformulation or ingredient specifications. Your purchased product may vary.