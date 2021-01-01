TULA Skincare Sensitive Skin Treatment Drops Calming Vitamin B Serum (1 fl. oz.)

Don't let stressed skin get in the way. TULA Skincare's Sensitive Skin Treatment Drops Calming Vitamin B Serum quickly soothes irritation while helping skin feel less stressed over time. This calming serum is powered by a blend of four types of Vitamin B including niacinamide and panthenol to hydrate, smooth and protect skin against irritants. Probiotic extracts boost a smoother, stronger skin barrier improving its overall resilience.Key Ingredients:Probiotic Extracts: help lock in moisture and soothe the appearance of inflammation Prebiotics (Beet Root): hydrate and balance skinVitamin B3 Niacinamide: helps promote even skin toneVitamin B5 Panthenol: helps improve skin hydration and smoothnessVitamin B6 Pyridoxine: protects skin against irritants and provides antioxidant protectionDoes not contain live cultures.Key Benefits:Instantly soothes and calms irritationHelps sensitive skin feel less stressed over timeReduces the look of rednessStrengthens the skin barrierNaturally pearlescent, refreshing formula is fragrance-free