For lovers of all things Great design for Son Sensory Processing Disorder support, Sensory Processing Disorder Son, Sensory Processing Disorder Boy, Sensory Processing Disorder Child, Hypersensitivity Child, Child Hypersensitivity awareness, Sensory Pro This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.