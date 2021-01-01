Suncloud Sentry Polarized Sunglasses - One Size - Tortoise / Green Mirror Polarized

The Suncloud Sentry Polarized Sunglasses Are a lightweight sunglass with polarized sun protection for your eyes. The thin frame delivers a simple, clean look with cushioned pads that won't slip down your nose. Lightweight polycarbonate lenses ensure you won't be top heavy and looking like a bobblehead every time you look in a different direction. Features of the Suncloud Sentry Polarized Sunglasses Polarized Injection Polycarbonate lenses 8 base lens curvature Megol nose and/or temple pads on select styles Grilamid frame materialM Custom metal logo plaques Microfiber cleaning/storage bag