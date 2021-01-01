SEPHORA COLLECTION Crease: Uncomplicated Brush Set, One Size

What it is: A set of five brushes designed for achieving the "cut crease" eye look with an easy-to-follow tutorial included inside. Ingredient Callouts: This product is cruelty-free.What Else You Need to Know: These five brushes are enclosed in a pebbled, faux leather pouch for easy travel.This Set Contains:- Tapered Blending Brush- Precision Point Blending Brush- Shader Brush- Angled Liner Brush- Precision Point Shadow Brush and a Cut-Crease tutorial.Suggested Usage:-Use the Tapered Blending Brush to apply and diffuse your base shade all over the lid. -To add definition to your crease line: use the Precision Point Blending Brush with a deeper shade than your base shade. Keep eye open and use a back and forth sweeping motion until you achieve a defined crease.-To cut the crease: use the Shader Brush with concealer. Start by using the tip of the brush to carve out the lid to achieve a sharp crease. Pat the rest of the concealer onto the lid. To avoid creasing, set the concealer with a matte or shimmer eyeshadow. -To add definition: use the Precision Point Blending Brush to place and blend a deeper shade to the outer "V". -Line your eyes with the Angled Liner Brush using eyeliner or the darkest shadow in your palette. Line from the outer corner to inner corner following your lash line. -To add color to your bottom lash line: use the Precision Point Shadow Brush with the same color applied on your outer "V". To soften, use your base shade to diffuse color.-Wipe off excess shadow from the Precision Point Shadow Brush to highlight the eyes. Highlight the areas you want to bring out such as the brow bone and the inner corner of the eye.---