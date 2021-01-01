SEPHORA COLLECTION House of Lashes x Sephora Collection Lash Collection, One Size , Valentina

What it is: A collaboration with House of Lashesï¿½a collection of their handcrafted, cruelty-free synthetic fiber false lashes.Ingredient Callouts: Cruelty-free and comes in recyclable packaging.What Else You Need to Know: From flirty to seductive to glamorous, each of the new crystal-inspired collection lashes are able to transition from day to night with ease, and each is created from high quality synthetic blends, making them lightweight and soft to the touch.These lashes are handcrafted and made from fine, synthetic fibers and a mix of black cotton and clear synthetic lash band material.Rose Quartz: A dramatic style, multi-dimensional lash offering a touch of subtle glamour with its medium-density layers.Amethyst: A full-volume style, 100 percent synthetic, triple-layered lash offers full-density, dimensional volume that is perfect for any glamorous look.Aquamarine: A natural-style lash that is composed of premium 100 percent synthetic, multi-dimensional fibers that are created perfectly with a thin flexible band.Citrine: A full- volume, triple-layered lash creating a rounded style perfect for any look.Moonstone: A natural style lash with double layered lashes for a light fluttery look.Lapiz: A dramatic style, multi-dimensional and layered lash for a more glamorous look.Suggested Usage:-Carefully remove eyelash from tray by easing them away from the half-moon in a downward motion. -Measure the lash against your eye. Cut away any excess lash from the outer corner. -Hold each end of the lash band, create a c-shape by bringing the corners inwards to flex the lash. Adding this curve to the band will help when applying to the eyelid. -Apply lash glue to the band and wait approximately 20 to 30 seconds for glue to become tacky. -Once tacky, look downards into a mirror to apply lash to your eyelid. Position the band as close to your natural lashes as possible. Apply to center of eyelid first, then apply inner and outer corners. -Allow glue to dry thoroughly, once dried it will be clear. -If you would like to further blend the false lash to your natural lash, apply a bit of mascara. This is optional. Removal: -Tip: Remove lashes before you remove any of your eye makeup. Removing carefully will allow lash to be reused numerous times. -Hold the lash at outer corner and peel it off the eyelid from the outer corner towards the nose (it won't hurt). -Add a little of an oily substance to a cue-tip and run along lashline to help soften the glue if needed. ---