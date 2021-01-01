September 15th dot day multicolor rainbow polka dot T-Shirt

Unique gifts for The International Dot Day! Celebrate creativity with this funny shirt for International Dot Day in September! What can you create with just a dot? September 15th - International Dot Day Shirt, Fifteenth September, 15th September. Colourful design, the perfect gifts for Teaches of Art, Kindergarten, Grade Schools, Pre School, and Elementary School Teachers and Students. Great for yourself, family, grandpa, grandma, grandmother, grandfather, mom, dad, sister, brother, uncle, aunt. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem