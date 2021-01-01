September 1951 All Original Parts Classic 70 Year Birthday Premium T-Shirt

Born in September 1951, 1951 vintage tee for men women, 1951 birth day classic for women men, 70th birthday vintage gifts for grandpa grandma mom dad uncle husband wife father-in-law mother-in-law. September 1951 all original parts, made in 1951 September retro graphic, September 1951 established, 1951 retro design, 70th birthday retro. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.