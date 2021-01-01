Brown Sequard Syndrome Family Awareness Niece Wings Support Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Niece Brown Sequard Syndrome support, Brown Sequard Syndrome Niece, Brown Sequard Syndrome nephew, Brown Sequard Syndrome son, Brown Sequard Syndrome daughter, Brown Sequard Syndrome baby, K12Brown Sequard Syndrome 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.