Cinq a Sept Sequin Giles Pant in Black. - size S (also in XXS) Cinq a Sept Sequin Giles Pant in Black. - size S (also in XXS) Self: 100% polyLining: 95% poly 5% elastane. Dry clean only. Elastic waistband with drawstring closure. Side seam pockets. Elastic cuffs. Item not sold as a set. 16 at the knee narrows to 10 at the leg opening. Imported. CINR-WP25. ZP178D2776Z. Cinq Sept is the time between late afternoon and early evening when the streets are awash in the warm glow of the vanishing sun and anything is possible. This beautiful meaning is highlighted throughout the lines collection - they strive to find that balance between day and night and sophistication and ease.