Loewe Sequin Knit Top in Green 39% polyamide 27% mohair 26% wool 6% poly 2% elastane. Made in Italy. Dry clean only. Turtleneck. Contrast colored cuffs. All-over clear sequin detail. Lightweight knit fabric. LOEW-WS58. S540Y14K80. About the designer: One of the world’s major luxury houses, Loewe is defined by the modernity of its past, an unwavering confidence in the present, and a firm look forward. Loewe was founded in Spain in 1846, where its world-renowned leather goods continue to be manufactured around the core pillars of craftsmanship, progress and unequalled expertise with leather.