Effervescent sequins trail up a shimmery lace shift that comes with a matching jacket for an elegant way to cover your arms through the night. 42" dress length; 20" jacket length (size 8) Hidden back-zip closure Scoop neck Sleeveless Jacket has open front; three-quarter sleeves; lined body Get the perfect fit-book an appointment with one of our alterations experts Lined 98% polyester, 2% spandex Hand wash, dry flat Imported Special Occasion