This sequined fitted top is styled with a crisscross halterneck. Halter neck Sleeveless Back zipper closure 85% nylon/10% polyester/5% elastane Lining: 85% nylon/10% polyester/5% elastane Dry clean Made in USA of Imported fabric SIZE & FIT About 21" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Designer Evening - Classic Evening > Naeem Khan > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Naeem Khan. Color: Rose Pink. Size: 14.