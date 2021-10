Allover sequins add liquid-like shine to this cutout mini dress, styled with a chic one-shoulder neckline. Asymmetric neckline Self-tie shoulder strap Concealed side zip Front and back cutouts Seamed shaping Lined Polyester Dry clean Made in USA SIZE & FIT About 35" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Designer Evening - Couture Collections > Christian Cowan > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Christian Cowan. Color: Red. Size: 8.