Balenciaga's Spring '20 show felt like an ode to the '80s. Modeled on the runway, this slightly stretchy top is cut for a close fit from tulle, then covered with gold and black sequins arranged into tiger stripes. Wear yours with the [matching leggings id1238354] and an oversized blazer. Wear it with: [Balenciaga Blazer id1199765], [Balenciaga Pumps id1256238].