Ashish - Scatterings of hand-sewn sequins are Ashish's signature, honed as a student at London's Central Saint Martins as a homage to the craftsmanship of his native India and this multicoloured check coat offers a opulent translation. It's crafted to a single-breasted profile with an exaggerated point collar and faux-pearl cluster buttons, then finished with black satin lining and a deep vent through the back.