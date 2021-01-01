Serbian Eagle Red Blue White Srbija Serbia Srpska doublehead Tote Bag

You wanna to represent proudly your origin / your country, thats the perfect clothing for you. Show your pride! Serbia Balkan Lover, For all Serbs around the World! Samo Sloga Srbina Spasava Cetiri Slova S, Double head Eagle, Serbian Kingdom Soccer Basket No Matter if you from Belgrade, Novi Sad, Nis, Prizren or Banja Luka. Sumadija, Ravna Gora or Kosovo i Metohija. Tschetnik, Cetnik, Europe, serbian, serbia, national pride, serbia pride European, American, Red Blue White Flag Flag of Serbia, Serbian Flag 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.