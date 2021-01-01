Serena Design Crew Women's Printed Tennis Top

IN CELEBRATION OF A LEGACY. The Serena Design Crew Top is a bold celebration of Serena's extraordinary accomplishments on and off the court. The strappy design is elevated with a zigzag pattern that's inspired by Kente cloth, and altered to highlight the letter âS" for Serena. Celebrating Heritage At the request of Serena Williams, the Serena Design Crew integrated the beauty of Kente cloth into this collection. Originating in West Africa, Kente cloth is a vibrant handwoven textile that's steeped in the cultural traditions of the Ashanti people, among others. Each piece brings together texture and color with symbolic meaning, creating a cohesive collection that honors the legacy of Serena Williamsâon and off the court. Breathable Comfort Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. Breathable knit fabric hugs and supports you as you move. More Benefits Multiple elastic straps stretch with you for natural movement. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Body: 74% polyester/26% spandex. Lining: 74% polyester/26% spandex. Machine wash Imported Serena Design Crew The Serena Design Crew is a group of 10 emerging New York City designers handpicked by Serena Williams to tell the story of her incredible career. This collection of footwear and apparel celebrates craft, creativity and the art of dreamingâwhile honoring each artist's diverse background and promoting diversity and inclusion. Style: DD3870; Color: Cinnabar/Gold; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult