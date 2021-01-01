SERIES 1 Triple Putty Suede

The Series 1 is known for its minimal clean lines, premium materials, and sublime hand-finished details. Handcrafted from fine Italian leathers, Uniform Standard's first series isbuilt on a low-profile recycled cupsole, and it has a full leather lining and recycled molded footbedto provide support and comfort. 100% recycled cellulose insole board; Waxed finish cotton laces for extradurability; 100% recycled and recyclable kraft card drawer shoebox; Each pair is hand stitched and lasted in Portugal; Material: Premium Italian suedeuppers from our LWG "Gold" certifiedtannery, contrast vegetable tanned calf leatherback collar with embossed logo detail, full-Italian leather internal lining,70%recycled rubber cupsole, 100% recycled molded footbedcovered with smooth Italian calf leatherSize: Fits true to size, if you are between sizes we recommend sizing up. Size Conversion Guide: US 7 / EU 40 / UK 6US 8 / EU 41 / UK 7US 9 / EU 42 / UK 8US 10 / EU 43 / UK 9US 11 / EU 44 / UK 10US 12 / EU 45 / UK 11US 13 / EU 46 / UK 12