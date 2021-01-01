Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Black dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Day of the week and date display at the 3 o'clock position. Caliber 7S26 automatic movement with a 40-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant Hardlex crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 37 mm. Case thickness: 11 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hours, minutes, seconds, date. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Seiko Series 5 Automatic Black Dial Mens Watch SNK607.