Seiko Series 5 Automatic Gold Dial Two-tone Mens Watch SNK792

Stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver and yellow gold-tone) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed yellow gold-tone bezel. Gold dial with luminous yellow gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Day of the week and date display at the 3 o'clock position. Caliber 7S26 automatic movement with a 40-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant Hardlex crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 37 mm. Case thickness: 11 mm. Band width: 18 mm. Fold over clasp with a double push button release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Seiko Seiko 5 Automatic Gold Dial Two-tone Mens Watch SNK792.