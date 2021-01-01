Series 8 Almond Suede

The Series 8 is modernminimalstyling in responsiblytannedsmooth Italian leather that's built onournew recycled rubberwedge outsole. 100% recycled insole board; Hand-stitcheddetail on heel counter; Waxed finish cotton laces for extradurability; 100% recycled and recyclable kraft card drawer shoebox; Each pair is hand stitched and lasted in Portugal; Material: Premium Italian calf leatheruppers from our LWG "Gold" certifiedtannery, contrast vegetable tanned calf leatherback collar with embossed logo detail, full-Italian leather internal lining,70%recycled outsole,100% recycled molded footbedcovered with smooth Italian calf leatherSize: Fits true to size. If in-between sizes, please size upSize Conversion Guide: US 7 / EU 40 / UK 6US 8 / EU 41 / UK 7US 9 / EU 42 / UK 8US 10 / EU 43 / UK 9US 11 / EU 44 / UK 10US 12 / EU 45 / UK 11US 13 / EU 46 / UK 12Production Time: Please allow1-2 business days before item is shipped