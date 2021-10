Gold Series Ingrown Away - Revlon Gold Series Ingrown Away pedicure kit helps ease the pain of ingrown toenails. The file lifts nail edges, while the nail nipper cleanly cuts. Features Ingrown toenail pedicure kit Dual ended tool acts as a pusher and file to smooth away rough edges Pointed nipper to easily reach ingrown nail and effectively clips through tough nails Titanium coated for strength and durability Easy to use and clean - Gold Series Ingrown Away