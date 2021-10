Boucheron's 'Serpent Bohème' motif is inspired by a snake necklace founder Frédéric Boucheron gifted to his wife in 1888 as a symbol of protection - the talisman has since become an instantly-recognizable mainstay. Cast from 18-karat gold, this ring features a diamond-encrusted version set on an intricate, rope-like band. We especially like it with the [matching necklace id1343201]