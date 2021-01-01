From bvlgari
Bvlgari Serpenti Ladies Watch 101995
Advertisement
18 carat rose gold case with a 18 carat rose gold bracelet. Fixed bezel. Mother of pearl dial with gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Case size: 26 mm. Case thickness: 8.25 mm. Unique case shape. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Additional Info: case with 6 diamonds 0.45 cts, dial set with 33 diamonds 0.06 cts. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: SPP26WGD1GD1.1T. Bvlgari Serpenti Ladies Watch 101995.