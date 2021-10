Serpenti Spiga twirl watch from BVLGARI. 35mm drop-shaped case as snake head. 18-karat rose gold case and hardware. Coil bracelet wraps around wrist once. White diamonds at bezel and coil bracelet. White mother-of-pearl dial with mixed indices. Batons and Roman numerals as time markers. Winding crown with rubellite cabochon. 1.73 total diamond carat weight. Two-hand movement.