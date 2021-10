BVLGARI watch from the Serpenti Tubogas Collection. 35mm stainless steel case with 18-karat rose gold. Silver opaline guilloch dial with mixed time markers. 10 baton time markers; logo text at 12 o'clock index. Roman numeral time markers at 12 and 6 o'clock. Round, brilliant-cut white diamonds detail bezel. Pink cabochon-cut rubellite at winding crown. Tapered bracelet strap coils around the wrist. 0.29 total diamond carat weight. Two-hand quartz movement. Water resistant to 3 ATM. Made in Sw.