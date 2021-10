From the Serrure Collection. Crafted of 18K yellow gold, this elegant bangle is studded with a raised bezel-set white diamond at the hook-and-eye clasp. Diamond, 0.03 tcw 18K yellow gold Hook-and-eye clasp Imported SIZE Diameter, about 5.46-7". Fashion Jewelry - Modern Jewelry Designers > Dinh Van > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Dinh Van. Color: Yellow Gold. Size: 17.