Luzern Laboratories Serum Absolut V15 (2 fl. oz.)

Serum Absolut V15 features a rich blend of vitamins and minerals that work together to slow the formation of visible signs of aging and improve the overall appearance of the complexion. Pure vitamin C assists in the production of collagen, evens and brightens the skin's tone and protects the skin against free radical damage. Vitamins such as E, A, B3, B12 and D3 smooth and condition, reduce inflammation, improve elasticity and boost cell growth. Fine lines and wrinkles are reduced, collagen and elastin ensure firm, elastic skin and the complexion takes on a bright, even and radiant tone.Please note: The ingredient list for this product has recently been updated either due to reformulation or ingredient specifications. Your purchased product may vary.